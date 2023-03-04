Homicide investigation underway in Clayton County following shooting, police say
Clayton County Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday.
Authorities said one person was shot Friday afternoon in the area of Norman Drive and Riverdale Road.
Officials told Channel 2 Action News that the victim died as a result of the incident. Their identity has not been released.
Police have not said if anyone has been taken into custody.
It is unclear what led to the shooting.
The investigation remains ongoing.
