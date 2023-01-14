Homicide investigation underway in Dayton

Dayton Police are on scene of a homicide investigation

Dayton Police responded to the 3500 block of W. Third Street around 9:10 a.m. on reports of a possible deceased person, according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

Dayton Police Sgt. Creigee Coleman confirmed crews were on scene of a homicide investigation.

News Center 7 has a crew on scene. They report seeing five Dayton Police cruisers on scene.

Officers have used police tape to block off a drive-thru on the corner of W. Third St. and Upland Ave. Part of Upland Ave. is also blocked off.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.