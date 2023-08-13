Homicide investigation underway in DeKalb County after man caught in between argument shot, killed

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide that occurred late Saturday night.

Deputies responded just after 9 p.m. to the 300 block of Hatton Drive to a person shot call. When they arrived on scene, they found a man in his 40s’, dead after being shot multiple times.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

While early, preliminary investigation shows an argument led to the shooting.

Investigators on scene told a Channel 2 Action News photographer that the victim was not involved in the argument and he was possibly an innocent bystander who became a victim.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is unclear what led to the argument or what the argument was over, officials said. There are no additional victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: