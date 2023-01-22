Person in custody after juvenile shot, killed in east Charlotte, CMPD says

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Charlotte Sunday afternoon after a juvenile was shot and killed.

Homicide detectives responded to William Reynolds Drive after 12 p.m. According to a map, this is a residential neighborhood.

Channel 9 sent a crew to the scene where the area was blocked off by CMPD cars and a crime scene investigation van had pulled up. CMPD Major Jackie Briley told our crews a juvenile was the victim and a suspect is in custody.

ALSO READ: Person found shot, seriously hurt at southwest Charlotte intersection, MEDIC says

Police said theinvestigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD officer shoots armed suspect during incident in University City area)