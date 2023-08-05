Homicide investigation underway in east Charlotte, police say
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation in east Charlotte.
According to police, the investigation began around 4:19 p.m. on Tipperary Place, just off Shamrock Drive.
Homicide Investigation on North Division https://t.co/WB0m1scwYD
— CMPD News (@CMPD) August 5, 2023
A Channel 9 crew is on its way to the scene to gather more information.
Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
