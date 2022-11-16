Homicide investigation underway in Eaton; Suspect in custody

One person is in custody after an investigation in Eaton Tuesday evening.

Around 5:55 p.m., crews were called to the 300 block of East Somers Street on the report of a possible homicide, according to a release.

A suspect has been arrested and is awaiting formal charges from the prosecutor’s office.

At this time there are no other suspects, police said.

No further information was provided.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as we get new information.