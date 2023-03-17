Homicide investigation underway after fatal stabbing at South Nashville condo complex

A man is dead after a stabbing at a stabbing at a South Nashville condominium complex.

Nashville police responded to a condo in the 500 block of Harding Place about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was found dead there.

According to police, no suspect is in custody.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

