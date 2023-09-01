Homicide investigation underway in Gwinnett County neighborhood, police say

Gwinnett County police are currently investigating a homicide in a neighborhood.

Officers say they were called to a home on Baldridge Drive off of Old Norcross Road on Thursday night.

Channel 2 Action News crews are on their way to the scene. Get the latest updates on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

At least one person has died, but police have not commented on if there were any other injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the homicide.

Investigators have not released details on the victim or possible suspects.

