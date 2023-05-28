Homicide investigation underway as Gwinnett County police search for suspect
The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred this evening, officials told Channel 2 Action News.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said the incident occurred at the intersection of Valley Club Drive and Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.
Details are limited at this time, but police say they are investigating and looking for subjects who fled the scene.
TRENDING STORIES:
Woman accused of breaking into restaurant to make salad, ruining $500 worth of food items
Woman called police after thieves hit a metro Lululemon store, she was then fired
‘A level of closure’: Mom of 2-year-old who died in hot car reacts to news her ex won’t be retried
We have a Channel 2 Action News photographer headed to the scene and will have more information on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: