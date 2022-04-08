Homicide investigation underway after hazmat incident in Pinellas Park

A hazmat incident on U.S. 19 N Friday afternoon has turned into a homicide investigation, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

The police and fire departments were called to the 11200 block of U.S. Highway 19 N around 1 p.m. In a news release shortly after 2 p.m., authorities said it was an active hazmat situation and asked people to avoid the area around the Clear Harbor Apartments complex.

A woman at the scene was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said in an updated news release at 4:05 p.m.

The Pinellas Park Fire Department dealt with the hazmat incident and said the area now is safe, according to the release.

