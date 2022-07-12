Homicide investigation underway after man beaten at Oklahoma County jail dies

The Oklahoma County jail shown in January.

After being arrested June 24 for indecent exposure, Shawn Michael Slavens was placed in a cell at the Oklahoma County jail with a robbery suspect with a history of assaults.

He lasted only 15 minutes, records show.

Detention officers rushed to the cell on the jail's mental health floor at 3:10 a.m. June 25 because of a "possible inmate-on-inmate altercation," the records show. Slavens was found on the floor, beaten and unresponsive.

He died Monday morning at a hospital due to his injuries, the jail's communications director announced in a news release. Oklahoma County's district attorney will make the decision on the appropriate charges once the investigation is complete.

The death is being investigated as a possible homicide, the communications director, Mark Opgrande, confirmed.

Cellmate Alfred L. Means admitted to the attack, according to a report on the incident. He said he caught Slavens trying to steal his legal papers.

"I woke up and he had my paperwork. So I took it back and hit him," Means said, according to the report. Means said he also "stomped his head."

Detention officers went to the cell after Means called the jail's camera operations and reported he had injured his hand from "a fight with my cellie," according to the report.

Means, 54, was charged in April with robbery with a dangerous weapon. A motel clerk told police she threw $116 at him after he demanded a refund and came at her with a knife. He has five assault convictions dating back to 2005, court records show.

The death will be counted as the 11th this year involving an Oklahoma County jail inmate, even though a judge released Slavens from custody June 25 after the beating.

Means remains in custody at the jail.

The jail itself is investigating the death, Opgrande said. "The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has also been notified and will assist if needed," he said.

Part of the investigation will be to make sure that the placement of Slavens was proper, Opgrande confirmed.

Story continues

The suspect had a number of other cellmates before, Opgrande said. "And there's nothing in our system that indicates that he could not have a cellmate."

Oklahoma City police arrested Slavens about 8 p.m. June 24.

He already was facing assault, burglary and other charges in Pottawatomie County District Court. His attorney in Shawnee had questioned his mental competency, saying Slavens believed there were conspiracies to harm him.

"Shawn's had a lot of trouble, and we've tried so hard to help him," the attorney, David Hammer, said.

Hammer spoke to The Oklahoman last month. Days later, Hammer had a heart attack and died. Hammer's death came five days after he was elected district attorney of Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties.

The last time an inmate was accused of fatally beating another inmate was in January 2021. A jury trial in that murder case is set for September.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Inmate beaten at Oklahoma County jail dies, investigation underway