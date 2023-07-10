Homicide investigation underway after man found dead from gunshot wound, DeKalb County police say
DeKalb County police are investigating a homicide the shooting death of a man.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police responded to the 568 Old Front Street in Stone Mountain around 4:30 p.m. to a person shot call. The location appears to be the Park at 500 Apartment Homes.
When they arrived, police found a man determined to be dead on scene from a gunshot wound. It is unclear if the man was shot at the apartments.
TRENDING STORIES:
Manager pushed out of the way while trying to stop 2 suspects stealing from Gwinnett Bass Pro Shop
Driver leads troopers on chase before crashing into SUV on I-85
Body found inside vehicle at busy shopping center, Atlanta police say
Details are limited at the moment due to the incident being an active investigation, police officials told Channel 2 Action News.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: