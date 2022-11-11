Homicide investigation underway after man found dead at apartment complex, police say
Police are investigating after a man was found dead at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta.
Officers were called to the Park Vista Apartments on Fisher Road SE just before 6:30 p.m. to calls about a fight.
When they arrived, they found a man who had sustained severe injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators have not released his identity.
Details on what led up to the man’s death are limited.
Investigators have not released any details on possible suspects or motives.
