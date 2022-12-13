Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Lamont playground

Dec. 12—Kern County Sheriff's deputies in Lamont launched an investigation Monday morning after a dead man was found in a playground.

Deputies were called to Bear Mountain Park, 10300 San Diego St., around 8 a.m. to check the welfare of a person lying on the ground.

A man was found near the playground with "obvious signs of trauma," which prompted the start of a homicide investigation, according to a KCSO news release.

Anyone with information about this incident may call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.