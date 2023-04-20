Homicide investigation underway after man is found dead in Westside Park, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta park.

Authorities said on Wednesday at 9:41 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot in the parking lot of Westside Park on Johnson Road SW.

When officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene to determine what led to the incident.

Police have not said if anyone has been taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

