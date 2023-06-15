Homicide investigation underway after man found fatally shot in car in South Nashville
A man is dead after he was found shot to death in South Nashville.
Metro Nashville police were called to the 5200 block of Tusculum Court, a residential area, shortly after midnight in response to a shooting.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was found in his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police investigating after man found shot to death in car