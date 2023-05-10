Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in downtown Seattle alley

Officers are trying to piece together what led up to a homicide in downtown Seattle.

Police were called to Third Avenue and Cherry Street at around 2 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a person with a traumatic injury. They arrived to find a man lying in an alley between Second and Third avenues.

Officers tried to give the man aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Initial reports were that the man was stabbed, but after more investigation, it is unclear how he died.

The man’s body has since been removed by staff from the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Homicide detectives and members of the Crime Scene Investigation Unit are processing the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.