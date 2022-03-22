NEW BEDFORD — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot Monday evening in New Bedford.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said in a press release that New Bedford police responded to a 911 call at 6:06 p.m. Monday regarding a male shooting victim outside 117 Hillman St.

A resident walks back into 117 Hillman Street in New Bedford where a shooting occured.

When police and paramedics arrived on scene, they found the victim on the porch of that address, suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to the release.

The victim, later identified as Eric Jose Carlos, 35, of New Bedford, was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased shortly before 7 p.m.

The homicide investigation is extremely active and no arrests have been made.

With information from WCVB-TV.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Homicide investigation underway after man found shot in New Bedford