Homicide investigation underway after man found dead Monday morning on Old Savannah Road

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a third homicide since Thursday after a man was found dead Monday morning on Old Savannah Road.

According to the sheriff's office, a passing motorist found the victim and notified authorities. Deputies arrived around 7:30 a.m. and found the victim had been shot at least one time.

The Richmond County Coroner's Office is responding.

This is the third homicide in Richmond County since Thursday and the 10th homicide in 2022. No arrests have been made in the deaths of Brandon Peebles, who was killed Thursday night on the 2300 block of Prague Court, and JaJuan Russell, who was killed Sunday morning on the 3700 block of Oslo Road.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's office at (706) 821-1080 or (706) 821-1020.

