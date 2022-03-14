Homicide investigation underway after man found outside homes on northwest side

Indianapolis police are investigating a man’s death after officers found him outside homes on the northwest side of the city Monday morning.

Police were called about a death investigation in the 4100 block of Eisenhower Drive, near Moller Road and 38th Street, at about 5:30 a.m. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found an unresponsive man in the residential area. Emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead.

Investigators said the man is believed to have been shot, noting homicide detectives later learned there were reports of shots fired in the area just before midnight. The Marion County coroner’s office will later release the man’s identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ronald Sayles at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or at ronald.sayles@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or through CrimeTips.org.

Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Man found shot dead outside homes on Eisenhower Dr