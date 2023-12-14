Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in home near New Oxford: state police

State police are investigating a homicide in Adams County, according to a news release issued late Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, around 12:15 p.m., troopers from the Gettysburg Barracks were called to conduct a welfare check at a residence on Jacqueline Drive in Mount Pleasant Township, the release issued by Troop H PIO Trooper Megan Frazer states.

Jacqueline Drive is part of the New Oxford Commons community of manufactured homes, located right outside of New Oxford, along Bon-Ox Road.

Unable to contact anyone within that residence, troopers made entry and discovered the body of Keith Monn, 61, who resided at the address, the release said.

Based on the evidence at the scene, a homicide investigation was begun, and the Troop H Major Case Team, Adams County Coroner and Adams County District Attorney's Office were all called in, according to the release.

The cause and manner of Monn's death is pending the results of an autopsy, police said.

Pennsylvania state police believe the incident to be an "isolated and target incident and, as such, there is no danger to the public," according to the release.

Further details will be provided at a later date, the release said.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

