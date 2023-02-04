Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in north Seattle parking lot

Police are investigating after a man was killed in north Seattle on Saturday morning.

Officers were in the 12000 block of Aurora Avenue North when they were flagged down just after 8 a.m.

Police then located a man in a nearby parking lot with significant assault injuries who was “clearly deceased,” according to the Seattle Police Department.

Members of the SPD crime scene investigation unit and homicide detectives also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.