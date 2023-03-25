Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Tacoma

The Tacoma Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on Saturday morning.

At about 8:30 a.m., South Sound 911 received reports of an adult man with “signs of head trauma” in the tree line of the 400 block of South Tacoma Way.

Tacoma Fire Department personnel responded to the scene, where they declared the victim, a 58-year-old man, dead.

Detectives and crime scene technicians with the TPD responded to the scene and will be investigating this incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.