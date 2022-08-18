Homicide investigation underway after man shot to death in Quincy

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot to death at an apartment complex in Quincy early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to the area of 5 Crown Drive around 12:40 a.m. found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of a stairwell leading from the apartment building’s parking area to the residences, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey and Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

State and local police officials spent hours conducting interviews and processing the scene for forensic evidence after the shooting.

Investigators do not believe there is any ongoing threat to neighbors in the area.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

