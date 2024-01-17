Homicide investigation underway into man's stabbing death; 1 in IRCSO custody

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY – A man found dead outside a funeral home was thought to be seeking shelter from storms Monday when he was killed in what law enforcement officials said is a suspected stabbing.

One man described as a person of interest and said to be the "suspected perpetrator" in the man’s death was questioned by detectives Tuesday following the discovery of the body by deputies just after midnight, said Sheriff Eric Flowers.

Few details have been released about the homicide investigation. The names of the man who was killed along with the person in law enforcement custody were not disclosed.

“I would say at this time it appears to be a homeless on homeless crime and the motivation appears to be theft, at this point,” Flowers said.

Sheriff Eric Flowers at Indian River County Sheriff's Office

Areas detectives believe are connected to those involved in the homicide were being searched as of Tuesday around 5 p.m., he said.

The body was discovered by a deputy, who was on a routine patrol in Gifford near the 3900 to 4200 blocks of Old Dixie Highway, under the awning of Stone Bros. Funeral Home at 12:23 a.m.

According to reports, deputies found the man partially covered by a blanket.

Detectives and a medical examiner’s office investigator were called to the location, beginning the investigation that continued throughout the day Tuesday.

Flowers said the theft occurred “before or after the murder,” and that both men were considered transient in the area.

“It appears that the man who was killed was taking shelter from the weather at the funeral home,” Flowers said.

Details of any potential weapon were not disclosed.

Asked about the population of homeless men and women in the area where the man was found, Flowers said, “We have a lot of transient people that travel that area of Old Dixie.”

Detectives attempted to locate a relative of the man to notify them of his death, he said.

“We’re working on next of kin," Flowers said. “Being a homeless person, next of kin is always a challenge.”

More: Confirmed tornado travels nearly 8 miles through Martin County

More: Two men sentenced to prison for armed robbery of Fort Pierce gas station

More: Sebastian man sentenced to 160 months in prison on drug distribution charge

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow @coreyarwood, email corey.arwood@tcpalm.com or call 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: 1 in IRCSO custody in Gifford homicide investigation into stabbing