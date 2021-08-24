Homicide investigation underway in Meriden

Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
·1 min read

Police said they are investigating a deadly weekend shooting in Meriden.

Officers were called to 55 Grove St. about 1:50 a.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired, police said. When they got to the scene, they found a group of people and a male victim lying behind a nearby building at 55 West Main St. The person died before paramedics arrived.

Police said they believe the shooting was a homicide.

Anyone with any information about it is asked to contact Det. Ben Pellegrini at 203-630-6297 or bpellegrini@meridenct.gov. Anonymous tips may be sent to the Major Crimes tip line or 203-630-6253 or mpdtips@meridenct.gov, police said.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.

