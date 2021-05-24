Homicide investigation underway near Overland Park’s city hall, police say

Robert A. Cronkleton, Anna Spoerre
·1 min read

Overland Park police are investigating a homicide near City Hall, officials said Monday morning.

The killing happened in the 8500 block of West 85th Street, at Greenbrier Condominiums, Officer John Lacy, a spokesman with the Overland Park Police Department, said Monday.

Officers responded to the complex shortly after 5:20 a.m. on reports of of a shot being fired, Lacy said.

Witnesses told police they saw two or three males run across the parking lot and get into two cars, a black sedan and a white sedan, Lacy said. The cars fled in an unknown direction.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

