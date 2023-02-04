Homicide investigation underway near West Midtown nightclub, Atlanta police say

Atlanta Police Department Homicide detectives are investigating an incident in West Midtown.

A witness told Channel 2′s Justin Carter that he was leaving Republic Lounge on Brady Avenue when he saw someone get kicked out. The witness described the individual as looking very drunk and carrying a gun.

A Republic Lounge security guard told Carter that the individual and the club manager got into a fight, resulting in the manager being shot.

Police have not confirmed what prompted the investigation.

Authorities have not identified any victims involved in the incident.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Atlanta police for more information but has not received a response.

