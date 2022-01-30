Homicide investigation underway after late night shooting on North Tryon, CMPD says

A 911 call about an assault on North Tryon Street led Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to a male clinging to life after being shot.

He died later in the night. The identity and age of the victim have not been released.

Investigators say he was found around 11:23 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, in the 3700 block of North Tryon Street. The heavily commercial area is northeast of the NODA community.

A call about an assault in the 3700 block of North Tryon Street led Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to a male with a fatal gunshot wound around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 29.

“When they arrived, officers located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound,” police said in a news release.

“The victim was transported to Atrium Main by Medic, where he was later pronounced deceased.”

Police did not release details of a suspect.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call the CMPD Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Pedestrian dies after running into path of van on Independence Boulevard, CMPD says

Dad dies after flying into windshield when drunk teen son crashes, Tennessee cops say