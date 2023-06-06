Man killed at north Charlotte apartments was a loving father, family says

A man is grieving the loss of his brother who was shot and killed Monday night outside of their apartment on Prestigious Lane off Mallard Creek Road in north Charlotte.

No arrests have been made in the death of 31-year-old Britton Owens, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the crime does not appear to be random.

“If anything, I want him to be remembered as a father,” said Owens’ brother, who didn’t want to be identified.

Channel 9 spoke with the brother who said he heard the gunshots, then rushed into the breezeway of the apartment complex.

That was where he saw his brother take his last breath.

“I went outside. I just remember he couldn’t fight anymore,” the brother said. “He took his last breath and that was it. I went downstairs and I just laid beside him.”

Detectives and MEDIC arrived but it was too late.

Owens had already died from several gunshot wounds.

His family said they are remembering a loving family member, who had a contagious sense of humor.

Now they’re coming together to support his young daughter.

“He had an 11-year-old daughter that just graduated yesterday. I know how much he loved her, and she loved him,” the brother said.

CMPD said Tuesday it is still early and investigators are pursuing leads.

Call 704-432-TIPS if you have any information. Tips can be anonymous.

No further information has been released.

