Homicide investigation underway in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte Sunday morning.

Detectives with the CMPD Homicide Unit are conducting a Homicide investigation in the 300 block of Blackhawk Road. More information to come from CMPD Public Affairs when available. — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 1, 2023

CMPD announced just after 3 a.m. that detectives with the homicide unit are conducting the investigation near Blackhawk Road, which is near Countryside Drive.

Police have not announced the victim’s name or if there is a suspect in the case.

