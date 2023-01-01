Homicide investigation underway in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte Sunday morning.
Detectives with the CMPD Homicide Unit are conducting a Homicide investigation in the 300 block of Blackhawk Road. More information to come from CMPD Public Affairs when available.
— CMPD News (@CMPD) January 1, 2023
CMPD announced just after 3 a.m. that detectives with the homicide unit are conducting the investigation near Blackhawk Road, which is near Countryside Drive.
Police have not announced the victim’s name or if there is a suspect in the case.
Channel 9 is working to learn the cause of the death and more about the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
