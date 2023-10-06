A man was shot to death overnight in northeast Rochester, according to police.

Lt. Robert Trosinski of the Rochester Police Department confirmed that officers are investigating a homicide on Portland Avenue, near Norton Street. Officers were called to the scene late Thursday, just before midnight and found a man on a sidewalk, near an alley by 1166 Portland Ave.

The man was shot at least once in the upper body and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died, according to Rochester police. The man's name was not released.

Investigators learned that as a small group of people gathered on the sidewalk, an argument broke out amongst the group and shots were fired.

No charges have been filed in connection with the killing, which marked Rochester's 47th homicide of 2023.

Police are investigating the incident.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Homicide investigation underway in northeast Rochester NY