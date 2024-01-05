Juvenile accused of killing group home worker, CMPD says

A juvenile at a group home is accused of killing an adult who worked and lived there, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Thursday night.

The deadly encounter started with a physical altercation at the home in the 5200 block of Swearngan Road near North Hoskins Road in northwest Charlotte, police said.

The victim died at the scene.

The suspect initially left the scene but came back. The juvenile was placed into custody and interviewed by detectives. There is no further danger to the public.

There was not a weapon involved in the homicide, police said.

No further information was released.

