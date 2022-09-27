Homicide investigation underway in Orange County

Deputies are investigating a homicide.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Southern Charm Drive. At the scene, deputies found a woman in her 20s inside a home.

The death has been ruled a homicide. All parties remained on scene.

The investigation is in its early stages. No further information was immediately available.

