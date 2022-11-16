Homicide investigation underway at Orlando home

Orlando police say they’re investigating a homicide on the east side of town.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Frigate Dr. in the Mariner’s Village neighborhood just after 8 p.m. to investigate reports of a “suspicious person.”

READ: Deputies search for man who could have information about boy killed in Marion County cemetery

See a map of the area below:

Police haven’t said exactly what they found there, but since then multiple officers and a crime scene unit have responded to the area.

The police department has only confirmed they’re investigating a homicide, but haven’t released any other information on the nature of the incident.

READ: Joel Greenberg: Former tax collector to pay Seminole County nearly $1.3M

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



