Homicide investigation underway in Oxnard

Police in Oxnard were investigating a homicide Monday that took place in the city's downtown.

The incident was reported shortly before 2:50 p.m. in the 500 block of South C Street, said Oxnard Police Department Cmdr. Rocky Marquez. The block is near Plaza Park on West Fifth Street.

Social media accounts described the incident as a stabbing, but Marquez was unable to confirm details as of 6:30 p.m.

The fatality is at least the ninth homicide in the city this year. Oxnard's eighth homicide was a shooting reported Dec. 5 in the 1200 block of West Gonzales Road.

Police expect to release more information Monday night, Marquez said.

This story will be updated.

