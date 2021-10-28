Homicide investigation underway in Portsmouth: Woman dead, man in custody

Portsmouth police said woman was killed Wednesday night and a man is in custody.

At 10:26 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Turnpike Road, in the Midtown area of the city. At the scene, police said they found a woman with a fatal injury.

A man was identified as a potential suspect and taken into custody, the department wrote on Twitter.

Officials have not release details about a possible motive. An investigation is ongoing.

