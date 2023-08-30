Homicide investigation underway in Rochester's Beechwood neighborhood

Police are investigating a homicide at Beechwood Street and Hayward Avenue in Rochester.

The drive-by shooting occurred just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, as a man in his 40s was walking on Beechwood Street, near Hayward Avenue, when someone in a passing vehicle fired numerous gunshots at him, said Capt. Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department.

The man, a Rochester resident who lived in the neighborhood, was shot at least once in the lower body. He was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries, Umbrino said.

The slain man's name was not released, pending notification of family. His death marked Rochester's 38th homicide of 2023.

The drive-by killing took place in front of a Habitat for Humanity home that is under construction, Umbrino said. No one was working on the house at the time of the fatal shooting, according to police.

The intersection is about a block north of East Main Street, near the Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority headquarters.

No charges have been filed in connection with the homicide. Police are asking anyone with information or video to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300 or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

