Homicide investigation underway in Ruskin after burning body found in field

A 911 caller on Saturday reported what appeared to be a burning mannequin in an open field behind a Ruskin neighborhood.

But once Hillsborough County Fire Rescue firefighters extinguished the flames, they determined the figure found at 1100 block of Scarlett Ave. was human, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim had upper body trauma but due to the severity of the burns, deputies have not been able to identify the body, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation.

“This is a jarring scene,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement included in the release. “At this time, our deputies are doing everything they can to determine what happened to this person. We do believe this is an isolated incident, and we will continue to work tirelessly until we determine how this horrific crime occurred.”

