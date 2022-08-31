Homicide investigation underway in Salisbury, police say

A homicide investigation is underway near a shopping center in Salisbury, the Salisbury Police Department said overnight on Wednesday.

Officers told Channel 9 they were investigating a death in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard around 1 a.m.

Salisbury police released no additional details, but said the investigation was ongoing.

Channel 9 is asking police for more information on the suspect and victim in this case.

Anyone with information was asked to contact officers at 704-638-5333.

