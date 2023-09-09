Homicide investigation underway in Shelby, police say

Officers with the Shelby Police Department are investigating a homicide.

Police told Channel 9, they were called to Ramblewood Drive off South Lafayette Street around 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

At the scene, they found a man, believed to be in his 40s, shot.

Officers say the victim died at the scene.

At this time, the police don’t know who shot the man or what led up to the incident. They told Channel 9 they don’t have any witnesses either.

