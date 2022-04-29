Homicide investigation underway after shooting victim dies at hospital

A homicide investigation is underway after a 37-year-old man who was shot and then taken to a Tacoma hospital died Thursday.

At about 12:01 a.m. April 21, a man called 911 to report that he was driving a shooting victim to St. Joseph’s Hospital, police said.

Law enforcement said the caller told dispatchers the victim had been shot while they were parked in the area of South 19th Street and Yakima Avenue.

Police said the man died from his injuries on April 28.

Police have not said what led to the shooting or whether a suspect has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.



