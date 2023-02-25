Homicide investigation underway in southeast Atlanta neighborhood

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Atlanta.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that around 2 a.m., officers received reports of a shooting at a home on Fraser Street in southeast Atlanta.

When officers arrived, they found a victim who had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they have one person of interest in custody.

The identities of the person of interest and the victim have not been released.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Homicide investigators are continuing the investigation.

