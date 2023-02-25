Homicide investigation underway in southeast Atlanta neighborhood
Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Atlanta.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that around 2 a.m., officers received reports of a shooting at a home on Fraser Street in southeast Atlanta.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When officers arrived, they found a victim who had been shot.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they have one person of interest in custody.
TRENDING STORIES:
Missing teen rescued from suspected sex traffickers at Gwinnett Walmart
Cobb school driver arrested after mom says he barged into home looking for her young daughter
The identities of the person of interest and the victim have not been released.
It is unclear what led to the shooting.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Homicide investigators are continuing the investigation.
IN OTHER NEWS: