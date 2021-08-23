Homicide investigation underway in southeast Charlotte neighborhood, CMPD says

Mark Price
An early morning shooting in a southeast Charlotte neighborhood is being investigated as a homicide, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

CMPD says it happened around 6:50 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Tartan Court, a neighborhood off Rama Road in southeast Charlotte.

A Medic ambulance crew was on the scene first, officials said in a release.

“When officers arrived, they located a victim with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic,” CMPD said.

Investigators did not released additional details.

It counts as the city’s second homicide in the past three days.

On Saturday, Matthew Simmons, 54, was shot and killed 2000 block of Brooksvale Street, police said in a release. The area is south of the Central Piedmont Community College campus near the intersection of Billy Graham Parkway and Morris Field Drive.

No arrest has been announced in that case.

“Anyone with information about this (Tartan Court) incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective C. Sinnott is the lead detective assigned to this case,” CMPD said in a release.

Anonymously tips can be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

