Homicide investigation underway Sunday in east Charlotte, CMPD says

A homicide investigation is underway Sunday in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Around noon, CMPD said it was investigating a homicide in Hickory Grove near the 7400 block of William Reynolds Drive, CMPD said.

Police have not yet disclosed any additional information in the case.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 704-432-8477 and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

