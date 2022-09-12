Homicide investigation underway following shooting Sunday in south Kansas City: police

Police are investigating a homicide late Sunday in south Kansas City.

Officers responded to the scene of a shooting just before 8:45 p.m. in the 7000 block of Jackson Avenue, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, told media.

There, police found a victim inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds, Drake said. The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was declared dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information on the killing to call police detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous Crimestoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

No further information was immediately available.

This is the 117th homicide recorded in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal shootings by police.