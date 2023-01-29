Homicide investigation underway Sunday in south Charlotte, CMPD says

A person was killed in a shooting Sunday in south Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Shortly before 3 p.m., CMPD said it responded to a call of a body being found near the 1300 block of Choyce Avenue. There, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other information was released, and investigators have not identified a suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 704-432-8477 and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

