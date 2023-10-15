Homicide investigation underway after teenager shot, killed in Atlanta, officials say

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon, officials told Channel 2 Action News.

While details are limited, police say the shooting occurred in Southwest Atlanta in the 500 block of Lynnhaven Drive.

Police said when they arrived on scene, they found a 17-year-old girl who had been shot multiple times. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she died from her injuries, police said.

Homicide investigators are on scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officials say their investigation is ongoing.

