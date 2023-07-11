Woman shot, killed man in self-defense at troubled South Fulton condo complex, police say

Police are say a homicide at a troubled condominium complex in the City of South Fulton was the result of a domestic violence incident.

Investigators say a woman shot a man in self-defense. He died from his injuries.

The woman was initially detained by police, but has since been released.

The man’s identity has not been released as police notify the next of kin.

Last month, Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes learned that in the last year there have been three murders and 13 assaults reported at the complex.

Corey Reeves, the councilperson for the district, told Channel 2 Action News he is doing things behind the scenes that should have the condominium cleaned up soon.

Residents say they don’t believe it because the complex is worse than ever.

