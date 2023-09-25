1 dead, another hurt in University City shooting, CMPD says

A man died and another person was hurt in a shooting in University City over the weekend. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers are investigating the case as a homicide.

Police said just after 10 p.m. Sunday, they were called to Mallard Creek Road near a gas station. There, they found 24-year-old Joshua Howze who had been shot.

MEDIC said he died at the scene.

Police said they found someone nearby who had also been shot. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

CMPD said everyone involved in the shooting has been identified and detectives aren’t looking for any other suspects.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or if anyone will be charged.

CMPD Maj. Jackie Bryley said Howze was killed all because of an argument that escalated. Her advice:

“Think before you act. It’s OK to walk away,” she said.

It’s a message that could help save lives.

Howze’s sister told Sáenz he was a kind and caring man who would do anything for her and for his mother.

No further information was released.

